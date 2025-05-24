



India conducted a high-altitude missile test over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the morning of May 23, 2025, resulting in a three-hour closure of the region’s airspace.





The test, overseen by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC)—India’s only integrated tri-services command—required the airspace to be restricted from 7 am to 10 am IST, with a similar closure scheduled for the following day.





This measure was enacted through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on May 16, which specified a no-fly zone spanning a corridor up to 500 kilometres in length, covering all altitudes from ground level upwards.





The restriction affected nine international flight routes, with no alternative paths provided, underscoring the sensitivity and security importance of the operation.





While Indian defence officials did not disclose the specific missile system tested, they confirmed the success of the high-altitude weapons trial and noted that such exercises are routine in the strategically significant Andaman region.





The area’s proximity to the Strait of Malacca—one of the world’s busiest maritime choke-points—adds to its importance, as it allows India to monitor and potentially control a critical segment of global shipping traffic.





The timing of the test follows recent cross-border hostilities with Pakistan, although officials described the exercise as part of ongoing operational readiness rather than a direct response to current tensions.





Historically, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have served as a key site for advanced weapon trials, including recent tests of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and air-launched ballistic missiles.





The lack of details in the NOTAM is consistent with standard military protocol for high-security operations, but the extensive and unrestricted closure of such a large airspace corridor strongly indicates a missile or advanced weapons system test.





The successful completion of the trial further reinforces India’s commitment to maintaining strategic deterrence and operational preparedness in the Indo-Pacific region.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







