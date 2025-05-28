



India’s finance ministry has stated that a successful trade agreement with the United States could transform the current challenges (“headwinds”) facing Indian exports into significant opportunities (“tailwinds”), by opening up new market access and energising export growth.





The ministry’s monthly economic review highlights that the ongoing trade talks are at an advanced stage, and a deal is expected to provide a substantial boost to Indian exports, while also expanding access for Indian goods in the US market.





The context for these negotiations includes recent uncertainty caused by the US imposing a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, which disrupted trade flows in the first quarter of the year. However, the US administration has paused these tariffs for 90 days, creating a window for both sides to finalise a deal.





India’s Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, has emphasised that while there is motivation to conclude talks quickly, India will not rush into an agreement and will ensure that national interests are fully secured before signing.





The US is India’s largest trading partner, with annual exports to the US reaching $129 billion in 2024 and a trade surplus of $45.7 billion in India’s favour. Both countries have set an ambitious target to boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





The interim agreement under discussion is expected to cover a limited range of goods and services, with India seeking full exemption from the 26% tariffs and duty-free access for labour-intensive exports like textiles and footwear, while the US is seeking greater market access for its agricultural products.





The finance ministry’s report also notes that India’s broader economic resilience—supported by capital spending, stable currency valuation, high foreign exchange reserves, and recent fiscal measures—positions the country as a top global investment destination, capable of absorbing global shocks and benefiting from expanded trade ties.





India’s official stance is that a successful US-India trade agreement could reverse the current export challenges, significantly boost trade, and help achieve the long-term goal of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, provided that India’s interests are safeguarded in the final deal.





Based On Reuters Report







