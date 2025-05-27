



Procurement of 500 anti-tank guided missiles for T-90 tanks awaits final vetting of contract value.





The Ministry of Defence is set to place a significant procurement order for 500 Invar anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), with the contract value estimated between ₹2,000 crore and ₹3,000 crore.





This acquisition aims to enhance India’s armoured warfare capabilities by equipping frontline T-90 main battle tanks with advanced, precision-guided missile systems, thereby strengthening operational readiness along both western and northern borders where these mechanised formations are heavily deployed.





The Invar missile, designed for launch from tank platforms, is already a key component of India’s T-90 arsenal, known for its high precision and effectiveness against both mobile and static targets.





The procurement proposal is currently undergoing financial vetting to determine the final contract value, which will dictate the level of governmental approval required: orders up to ₹2,000 crore can be cleared by the Defence Minister, those closer to ₹3,000 crore need the Finance Minister’s approval, and deals exceeding ₹3,000 crore require Cabinet clearance.





Typically, such large-scale procurements are reviewed by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by the Defence Minister, which can approve purchases up to ₹2,000 crore; higher-value deals escalate to higher authorities as per protocol.





This missile order aligns with the government’s broader push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a state-run entity, is pivotal in delivering high-precision weaponry and has a robust order book of ₹3,110 crore, with expected revenue growth of 28-30 percent in FY25.





The company has also successfully indigenised critical components, mitigating supply chain risks, and is expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand—planning to double production in 3-5 years and triple it over the next decade.





The procurement comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a high-precision military action launched in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This operation showcased the Indian armed forces’ growing reliance on indigenous high-tech systems, including drone warfare, layered air defence, and electronic warfare, further underscoring the strategic importance of domestic defence capabilities. The planned acquisition of Invar missiles from BDL is thus seen as a critical step in bolstering India’s operational preparedness amid heightened regional threats and ongoing efforts to modernise its military assets.





The government’s imminent order for Invar ATGMs from Bharat Dynamics Ltd is a strategic move to reinforce the Indian Army’s firepower, support indigenous defence manufacturing, and ensure readiness to address evolving security challenges on multiple fronts.





Agencies







