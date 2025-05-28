



Jailed 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, has recently moved a court in New Delhi seeking permission to communicate with his family while in judicial custody.





Rana, who was extradited to India from the United States after the US Supreme Court dismissed his final plea against extradition on April 4, 2025, is currently held in Tihar Jail under high security. His application for family interaction was filed through his counsel and is expected to be considered by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh.





Rana is a close associate of David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani), the main conspirator of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and is accused of collaborating with operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to orchestrate the three-day terror siege of Mumbai.





The attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, involved ten Pakistani terrorists who targeted a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre after entering Mumbai via the Arabian Sea. The coordinated assault lasted nearly 60 hours and resulted in the deaths of 166 people, with hundreds more injured.





Following his extradition, Rana was remanded to judicial custody and later transferred to Tihar Jail, where he is housed in a high-security cell with round-the-clock monitoring. His legal representation was arranged through the Delhi Legal Services Authority, with advocate Piyush Sachdeva appointed to defend him in court.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA), represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, has opposed previous requests for family contact, arguing that such communication could risk the sharing of crucial information.





Rana’s extradition and ongoing interrogation are seen as significant developments in the investigation into the 26/11 attacks, with Indian authorities hoping that his testimony may provide further insight into the conspiracy and potentially reveal additional details about the masterminds behind the attack. The case continues to draw significant attention, both due to its international dimensions and the gravity of the crimes involved.





Based On A PTI Report







