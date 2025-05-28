



India has officially resumed visa services for Afghan nationals, marking a significant policy shift nearly four years after suspending all visa categories following the Taliban takeover in August 2021.





This move, announced through a notice on the government’s official visa portal, allows Afghan citizens to apply online for various visa types, including business, student, medical, medical attendant, entry, and United Nations diplomat visas.





After the Taliban seized power in August 2021, India withdrew officials from its embassy in Kabul and suspended visa services.





The resumption comes after India withdrew its officials from the embassy in Kabul and halted all visa services due to security concerns. The reopening of visa services is facilitated by a dedicated online portal, where Afghan applicants are required to upload a recent photograph, the bio page of their passport, and their Afghan National Identity Card (Tazkira), which must detail personal information such as name, date of birth, nationality, and document expiry date. All supporting documents, including business cards and invitation letters, must be in English, or the application risks rejection.





Biometric data collection is mandatory and will be conducted upon arrival in India. Applicants must carry a copy of their Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) and are permitted to travel only when the ETA status is marked as 'GRANTED' on the official portal. The portal also allows applicants to track their visa status online.





The six visa categories now available are:





Business Visa: For establishing industrial or business ventures, conducting business activities, and for sportspersons and coaches involved in commercial sports events.





Student Visa: For those awarded Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships or seeking admission to government educational institutions.





Medical Visa: For Afghan nationals seeking medical treatment in India.





Medical Attendant Visa: For attendants accompanying patients traveling on a medical visa.





Entry Visa: For participation in cultural events, for minor children accompanying Afghan parents on medical visas, and for dependents of Afghan nationals married to Indian citizens or OCI cardholders.





UN Diplomat Visa: For Afghan nationals working as United Nations diplomats, with the same documentation requirements as other categories.





Preference is currently being given to medical cases, reflecting India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance and engagement with Afghanistan. The move is also seen in the context of improving diplomatic contact, as evidenced by recent high-level communications between Indian officials and the Taliban regime, and India’s re-establishment of a technical team in its Kabul embassy to coordinate humanitarian aid.





Despite resuming visa services, India has not formally recognised the Taliban government. However, this policy change underscores India’s commitment to maintaining people-to-people ties, supporting Afghan students and patients, and facilitating cultural and diplomatic exchanges, even as broader political relations remain cautious.





The reopening of India’s visa services for Afghan nationals is a pragmatic step aimed at restoring educational, medical, business, and cultural links, while also reflecting a gradual warming of ties and a focus on humanitarian priorities.





Based On A PTI Report







