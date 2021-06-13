



Srinagar: The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was behind Saturday's attack on security forces in Sopore in which two cops and as many civilians were killed, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here.





Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony for the two slain police constables, Singh asserted that the perpetrators had been identified and would be brought to justice very soon.





He said it was a Sopore police station team on COVID-19 duty that came under attack.





Even as they mounted a retaliation, four police personnel and three civilians were injured, the DGP said.





Constables Waseem and Showkat succumbed to injuries later, while Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar and SPO Danish are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.





Two of the three civilians injured in the attack died too, the police chief said.





He said initial indicators have led to the identification of the outfit, and a follow-up on that is on.





“The forces have launched an operation in the area, and we are hopeful that we will soon bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime... As per our information, LeT is involved in it, and we have almost identified the militants in the attack, but we will not share their details yet," the DGP said.





He said police and other security force personnel work in dangerous circumstances and sometimes such attacks take place.





"Unfortunately, our responsibilities are such that we have to work in danger and sometimes, such incidents take place. But, our endeavour is to bring to justice all those involved in such attacks," the police chief said.





Asked if militancy has increased in recent days, Singh said police and other forces have good control on all areas of the Valley.





“If you see in relative terms, then the militancy is not increasing, but decreasing. The police and other forces have good control on all areas, and operations are also being carried out.





“However, due to COVID-19, there has been a decline in anti-militancy operations, but the forces have maintained pressure and we are launching operations so as to strengthen peace and development,” Singh added.







