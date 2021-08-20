



After taking control of Afghanistan and entering Kabul, the Taliban have reportedly stopped all imports and exports with India. India's long standing relations with Afghanistan, particularly in trade, seem to have suffered an impact after Taliban took control of India's neighbouring country after two decades again.





Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) told ANI that the Taliban "has stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan, thereby stopping imports from the country."





India's export profile with Afghanistan reportedly includes "sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers", whereas the imports are related to and largely dependent on dry fruits. Gum and onions were also coming from Afghanistan.





"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," he has been quoted as saying.





He has added that India is one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and the exports to Afghanistan "are worth around USD 835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around USD 510 Million." He added that in addition to trade, India has "a sizeable investment in Afghanistan." He has been quoted as saying: "We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on."







