



China has formally protested against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, as well as the participation of Indian government officials in the celebrations.





The Chinese government, through Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, reiterated its longstanding position that the Dalai Lama is a "political exile" engaged in "anti-China separatist activities" and accused him of seeking to separate Tibet (referred to by China as "Xizang") from China under the guise of religion.





Mao Ning emphasised that India should be "fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang," recognize what Beijing calls the "anti-China and separatist nature" of the Dalai Lama, and honour previous commitments made to China regarding Tibet.





She urged India to "act prudently" and to stop using Tibet-related issues to "interfere in China's internal affairs," confirming that China had lodged an official protest with New Delhi over both the Prime Minister's greetings and the presence of Indian officials, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, at the birthday event.





China further warned that any engagement by India with the Dalai Lama or commentary on issues such as the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader is viewed as interference in China's domestic matters.





The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, reiterated that the reincarnation process of the Dalai Lama is an "internal affair of China" and that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed." He asserted that the conferment of religious status and titles within Tibetan Buddhism is the prerogative of the Chinese central government.





Meanwhile, the Tibetan community in exile marked the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday with traditional celebrations in India, highlighting the ongoing significance of the spiritual leader among his followers and the persistent diplomatic tensions his presence elicits between India and China.





Based On ANI Report







