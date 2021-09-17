



Dynamatic Technologies has been awarded a contract for manufacturing assemblies for Boeing's newest tactical fighter, F-15EX Eagle II. This is a first where Aerostructures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India. This contract has given a boost to the Aatmanirbhar program and strengthens US-India collaboration on aerospace and defence industrialisation. Dynamatic Technologies will supply the F15EX Aerostructure assembly requirements from FY 2022. Dynamatic will manufacture these Aerostructures from their manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.





Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies Limited said, "Dynamatic has been associated closely with Boeing as a strategic tier-1 supplier partner for over a decade. The award for manufacturing Aerostructures for the F-15EX Eagle II to Dynamatic is a testimony of our partnership with Boeing."





Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India said, "We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner. The award of Aerostructure assemblies for the latest and most advanced version of the F-15 aircraft family is a reflection of Boeing's focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a testimony to the world class capability of our industrial partners in India."





Dynamatic Technologies is also partnering with Boeing to help grow the Indian aerospace and defence ecosystem with advanced manufacturing capabilities, training and skill development in alignment with the 'Skill India' initiative of the Government of India.







