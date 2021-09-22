

The 100th anniversary of the constitution was celebrated in a meeting that took place on Monday

Former Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli stated in documents submitted to his party that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emissary S. Jaishankar warned against passing the constitution in 2015. The set of “political documents” was presented to the communist party of Nepal- standing UML’S committee on September 19. On Monday, the meeting was called to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption.





The Indian diplomat who arrived as a special emissary of India’s Prime Minister threatened political party leaders not to promulgate the Constitution and that it would not be accepted if done against India’s suggestions, according to papers from Mr. Oil’s collection. The documents written in Nepali stated, “he said the consequences would be negative.”





The democratic constitution was adopted on September 20, 2015, but India has yet to welcome the development, instead stating that it has ‘noted’ the Constitution. The adoption occurred shortly after Mr. Jaishankar, then Foreign Secretary, visited Kathmandu and met with leaders of various political parties, including Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.





“The Indian government, which has been expressing dissatisfaction that its concern has not been addressed since the Constitution’s drafting, has put pressure on the government not to adopt it”. The Madhesis reacted angrily to the Constitution, launching a months-long agitation that resulted in a blockage of vehicular movement from India into Nepal, causing a shock to the Nepalese economy. Since the adoption of the Constitution, successive Nepalese governments have promised to make amendments to meet the demands of the Madhesis for greater representation in politics and state institutions. These amendments, however, have not yet been completed.







