There was a face-off in Arunachal Sector last week between soldiers of India and China as there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control, sources in the defence establishment said.





The engagement between the two sides lasted for a few hours and was resolved as per the existing protocols. There was no damage caused to own defences in the engagement.





“There was no damage caused to own defences in the engagement,” ANI quoted sources in defence establishment as saying.





There has been no information about the face-off from the Indian Army and government response on the claims is awaited.







