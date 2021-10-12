



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan during which they discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, and exchanged views on developments in the neighbourhood. Jaishankar arrived in Kazakhstan on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan.





"Arrived in Nur-Sultan for the #CICAMinisterial2021 tomorrow. Began the visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek FM Abdulaziz Kamilov. Our conversation focused on recent developments in Afghanistan, Jaishankar tweeted. Later, he met with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and discussed bilateral and regional cooperation.





"Good to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Discussed our bilateral and regional cooperation. Exchanged views on neighbourhood developments. Agreed to remain in close touch, Jaishankar said in another tweet. On Tuesday, Jaishankar will attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

