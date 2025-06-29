



Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has once again intensified his rhetoric against India, delivering a combative speech at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday, June 28, 2025.





In his address, Munir accused India of initiating two “unprovoked attacks” against Pakistan, characterising these actions as indicative of a “troubling absence of strategic foresight” on New Delhi’s part.





He blamed India for escalating regional tensions and vowed a “decisive response” to any future Indian aggression, asserting that Pakistan had already responded “resolutely” to what he described as “unprovoked” Indian military actions.





Munir positioned Pakistan as a “net regional stabiliser,” claiming that Islamabad had displayed restraint and maturity despite provocations, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace. He further alleged that India was deliberately creating instability in the region, particularly as Pakistan claimed progress in eliminating terrorism within its borders.





A significant portion of Munir’s speech was dedicated to the Kashmir issue. He revisited his earlier controversial remarks, calling Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein,” and emphasised Pakistan’s continued advocacy for a “just resolution” of the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Munir urged Pakistanis to remember the “sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers” and accused India of “illegal occupation” in the region.





Munir’s remarks come in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, in which over two dozen Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed militants. India responded forcefully by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and launching Operation Sindoor, a major military operation targeting terror launchpads deep inside Pakistan.





This escalation led to several days of cross-border hostilities, with Indian forces reportedly inflicting significant losses on Pakistani military infrastructure.





Despite these developments, Munir maintained that Pakistan had acted with restraint and maturity, casting Islamabad’s actions as those of a responsible regional actor. He reiterated threats of a “swift and befitting response” to any future Indian aggression and continued to frame terrorism in Kashmir as a “legitimate struggle,” a stance that has drawn criticism from India and international observers.





The Indian government has not officially responded to Munir’s latest remarks, but Indian defence officials have previously stated that the country’s armed forces remain on high alert and are prepared for any escalation.





Analysts interpret Munir’s repeated threats and hardline rhetoric as potentially aimed at consolidating domestic support amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic and internal security challenges, but warn that such statements risk further destabilising already fragile Indo-Pak relations and increasing the chances of military miscalculation.





Agencies







