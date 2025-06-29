



The Congress party has strongly criticised the Modi government following reported comments by India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, that the Indian Air Force (IAF) lost fighter jets to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor on the night of May 7, 2025.





The Congress alleges that the government has "misled" the nation by failing to disclose these losses and is demanding greater transparency and accountability regarding the country's military operations and losses.





Congress Leaders’ Statements: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and media head Pawan Khera both cited a media report quoting Captain Shiv Kumar, who stated at a seminar in Indonesia that the IAF lost fighter jets to Pakistan while targeting terror-linked sites. The Congress claims this is further evidence that the government has not been forthcoming about the extent of losses during the conflict.





Demand for Parliamentary Oversight: The Congress has questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to preside over an all-party meeting or convene a special session of Parliament to brief the Opposition and the public about the true extent of the losses and the conduct of Operation Sindoor.





The first public acknowledgment of losses came in vague terms from Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, who said, "We are in a combat situation and losses are a part of combat," without specifying details.





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan later admitted in an interview that India had lost jets but dismissed Pakistan’s claim of downing six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect." He emphasized that the focus should be on understanding and correcting tactical mistakes rather than the number of jets lost.





Captain Shiv Kumar’s recent remarks in Indonesia added that the losses occurred "only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishment or their air defences," implying that operational restrictions contributed to the losses.





Details of The Losses: While Pakistani and independent sources have claimed the loss of multiple Indian aircraft, including Rafales, a MiG-29, and a Sukhoi-30, Indian officials have not confirmed the specific numbers. Captain Shiv Kumar acknowledged that "some" aircraft were lost, but disputed the higher figures cited by foreign analysts. Indian officials have maintained that all pilots returned home and have not provided a detailed breakdown of losses.





Congress’ Accusations: The Congress alleges that the Modi government has "compromised national security" by not being transparent about the losses and is avoiding parliamentary scrutiny because of what might be revealed.





Government Response: As of the latest reports, there has been no official response from the government or the defence establishment to Captain Shiv Kumar’s remarks or the Congress’ demands for a special Parliament session.





Background: Operation Sindoor





Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation led to intense military exchanges over four days, ending with a cessation of hostilities on May 10. Both sides have claimed to have inflicted significant losses on the other, but independent verification remains limited and contested.





