

The indigenous MALE UAV Rustom-II developed by DRDO, carried out trials of its critical technologies of Autonomous Take-Off and Landing (ATOL). Its navigation was done using GAGAN satellites via the UAVs onboard SATCOM system. GAGAN is an acronym for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation developed by ISRO. The tests were conducted at Bangalore.

A video of trials is also released by DRDO recently.

Expanding the envelope of indigenous MALE UAV Rustom II, critical technologies of Autonomous Take Off and Landing (ATOL) & also using GAGAN Satellite system successfully proven at Bengaluru.

In September 2019, the Rustom-2 crashed during tests in Chitradurga. DRDO resumed test flights of the drone a year later. The drone successfully flew for eight hours at an altitude of 16,000 feet in October 2020.





Rustom-2 is also known as the Tapas-BH (Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon 201). It is part of the Rustom line of UAVs that includes Rustom-I, Rustom-H and Rustom-C. TAPAS-BH-201 was commonly believed by some defence analysts to be an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) but it was later denied by the DRDO.





The INR 1,500-crore ($209 million) UAV project was initiated considering requirement of the Army, Navy and Air Force. It completed first test flight with high power engine in February 2018. The UAV is capable of carrying different combination of payloads (350kg) including synthetic aperture radar, electronic intelligence systems and situational awareness systems. The UAV has an endurance of 24 hours and is similar to the American predator series of drones.





The range of advanced technologies and systems include the following:



Aerodynamic configurations, High aspect ratio wing, Composite airframe integrated with propulsion system, De-icing system for wings Highly reliable systems with built-in redundancy for flight critical systems like flight control and navigation, data links, power management, - and mission critical payload management system Digital Flight Control and Navigation System, Automatic Take off and Landing (ATOL) Digital communication technologies for realizing data links to control and operate the mission and relay UAVs Payloads with high resolution and precision stabilized platforms.