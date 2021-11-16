



The plant in Jhansi, set up across 183 acres of land, will make the propulsion system for anti-tank guided missiles





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a plant under Bharat Dynamics, which will be established for Rs 400 crore to make propulsion system for anti-tank guided missiles, in Jhansi on 19 November, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Monday.





The event will be a part of the celebration titled ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ being organised from 17-19 November in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. These events are part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ celebrations.





According to a press statement, the plant being set up at Jhansi will be spread across 183 acres of land and is expected to provide direct employment to 150 people and indirect employment to nearly 500 people.





Additionally, the prime minister will also hand over the indigenously developed defence platforms such as light combat helicopter (LCH) to the Indian Air Force, drones to the Indian Army and advanced electronic warfare suites for destroyers, aircraft carriers and frigates to the Indian Navy on 19 November.





The LCH has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 metres with considerable load of weapons and fuel, Kumar said at a press conference.





The drones, which will be handed over to the Indian Army, have been designed and developed by Indian start-up companies, he said.





Also, the warfare suite has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence PSU, Kumar added.







