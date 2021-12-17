



Nuke power can ensure India's long-term energy security on a sustainable basis, the minister said





New Delhi: The government has approved the setting up of the largest nuclear power generating site in Maharashtra's Jaitapur with a total capacity of 9,900 MW, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.





In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Mr Singh informed that the project is proposed to be set up at the Jaitapur site in the state's Ratnagiri district and presently, techno-commercial discussions to arrive at the project proposal with France are in progress.





"The present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6,780 MW and the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country is about 3.1 percent in the year 2020-21," he said.





Further, the minister said that nuclear power is clean and environment friendly, besides having a huge potential to ensure the country's long-term energy security on a sustainable basis.





"Nuclear power plants have so far generated about 755 billion units of electricity saving about 650 million tons of carbon dioxide emission," he added.





Mr Singh said that the net-zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources, including nuclear power.





The present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is planned to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction, he added.







