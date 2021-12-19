



It has been developed through in-house research and development





Having witnessed a significant surge in demand for its indigenously-developed Tiruchi Assault Rifle (TAR) in recent years, Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, is poised to fulfil an order for 100 units of TriCa compact carbine weapon, also developed through in-house research and development, placed by the National Security Guards (NSG).





States dealing with Naxals were keen on equipping their forces with the compact 7.72x39 mm carbine weapon, the shorter version of TAR, Officer-In-Charge of Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, Rajiv Jain, said on Monday on the sidelines of the local public exhibition of Defence Products.





OFT, a unit of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), Kanpur, is hosting the exhibition as part of the commemoration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and India@75. Tiruchi is one of the 75 locations across the country where the Ministry of Defence has instructed conduct of the exhibition of the modern defence products till December 19.





OFT, has, so far, completed deliveries for 30,000 TAR weapons that are customised to meet the requirements of buyers, and will be completing the delivery of 42,000 to 45,000 units during this fiscal out of the orders for 78,000 weapons placed collectively by the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, and police forces in States, Mr. Rajiv Jain said.





The exhibition started with a formal inaugural address through video-conference by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Defence Corridor projects in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, conversion of Ordnance Factory Board into seven defence public sector undertakings were initiatives aimed at transforming India into a net exporter of defence equipment, the Minister said.





Highlights among the exhibits included the Stabilised Remote Control Gun System, a lethal weapon enabling effective combat engagement while the operator remains safe below the deck, for which the OFT had developed expertise with technology transfer from Israel; and the powerful fire weapon NSV-T 12.7 mm Machine Gun AD, essentially an anti-aircraft gun developed with Russian technology, which can also be used in anti-armour and anti-personal roles, mounted on Ajeya (T-72) and T-90s tanks.





The High Energy Projectile Factory, Tiruchi, a unit of Munitions India Limited, has put on display its products that included RGB-60 and its range of FSAPDS (Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot).





Also on display are vintage weapons used in World War II constituting MG 15 - 7.92 mm machine gun (Germany), Fiat - Ravelli Modello 1935 Italian Medium Machine Gun, Bren .303 in MK Light Machine Gun, Berthier Light Machine Gun Mk3, Chatellerault M1924/ 29 Light Machine Gun, Vickers-Berther Light Machine Gun Mk3, Rifle No 5 MK-1, V.L. Pistol Signal 1, Luger Pistol 9mm, Welrod MK-11A 9mm Pistol, MP-40 carbine, and Sten 9mm MKS.







