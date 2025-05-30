



The recent India-Pakistan military confrontation, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, has drawn significant international attention, particularly regarding the role and performance of Chinese-made weaponry in the conflict.





Following the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over the next four days, Indian forces engaged in precision strikes that reportedly eliminated over 100 militants from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Pakistan responded with air strikes, which were intercepted by Indian defences. The conflict concluded on May 10, when both nations agreed to a cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including land, air, and sea.





A focal point of the post-conflict analysis has been the performance of Chinese military equipment used by Pakistan, which constitutes a major portion of its defence arsenal. According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China supplies 81% of Pakistan’s military imports, including fighter jets, radars, warships, submarines, and advanced missile systems.





Notably, during the conflict, India recovered an unexploded PL-15E missile—a Chinese-manufactured, radar-guided, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile—raising questions about its battlefield effectiveness.





Indian military officials have asserted that Pakistan received air defence and satellite support from China, but the results were “below average.” In response to these allegations, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang declined to provide any details or comment on the effectiveness of Chinese equipment during the conflict.





At a regular press briefing, Zhang sidestepped direct questions about the PL-15E missile and the overall performance of Chinese weapons, instead reiterating China’s call for both sides to remain calm and avoid actions that could further complicate the situation. “We would like to stress that India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved. We hope both sides will remain calm and restrained to avoid further complicating the situation,” Zhang stated, emphasizing China’s willingness to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.





Analysts and experts have interpreted China’s silence as a strategic move to avoid reputational damage and to maintain its position as a neutral actor in South Asian geopolitics. However, the lack of clarity regarding the battlefield performance of Chinese weapons—especially given the reported subpar results—may influence future defence procurement decisions by other countries.





The incident has also highlighted India’s growing technological edge, with the successful deployment of indigenously developed systems such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Akash surface-to-air missile, Akashteer missile defence system, and advanced drone defence systems.





In summary, the recent India-Pakistan conflict has intensified scrutiny of Chinese military exports and their effectiveness in live combat. While China has chosen to remain tight-lipped, the strategic implications of its silence and the reported shortcomings of its equipment are likely to resonate in defence circles and affect future regional security dynamics.





