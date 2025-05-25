Turkey sent 350+ drones and military operatives to Pakistan in a military aircraft





In the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, Turkey played a significant and direct military role, marking a notable development in regional security dynamics. According to multiple Indian intelligence sources and official briefings, Turkey supplied over 350 drones to Pakistan and deployed military operatives to assist in operational planning and execution of drone strikes against Indian targets during the four-day conflict earlier this month.





Turkish Military Assistance To Pakistan: Turkey’s Assistance To Pakistan Was Multifaceted:





Drone Supply and Deployment: Turkey provided more than 350 drones, including advanced models such as the Bayraktar-TB2, YIHA, and Asisguard Songar drones. These were used by Pakistan for surveillance, target marking, and kamikaze-style attacks on Indian military positions and convoys along the northern and western borders.

Turkish Military Advisors were actively involved in helping Pakistani officials plan and coordinate large-scale drone attacks. Their expertise was crucial in orchestrating drone swarms intended to overwhelm Indian air defences and gather intelligence.

Direct Military Involvement: At least two Turkish military operatives were reportedly killed during India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This information, according to sources, is not expected to be officially acknowledged by Pakistan.





Nature And Impact of the Drone Attacks





Scale of the Attacks: On the nights of May 7 and 8, Pakistan is reported to have used 300–400 drones to target Indian military infrastructure at 36 locations, spanning from Leh in Ladakh to Sir Creek in Gujarat.

Purpose And Tactics: The drones, many of which were identified as Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, were used not only for attacks but also to test Indian air defence systems and collect critical intelligence. Indian armed forces successfully neutralised nearly all of these drones using both kinetic and electronic countermeasures.

Forensic Evidence: Initial forensic investigations of downed drones confirmed Turkish origin, further substantiating claims of Ankara’s direct military support.





Broader Military And Diplomatic Context





Intensified Defence Cooperation: Turkey’s defence relationship with Pakistan has deepened in recent years, evolving from arms transfers to joint military training and operational planning. This latest escalation represents a significant step, with Turkish personnel directly involved in combat operations.





Indian Response: In retaliation for Turkey’s involvement, India blocked access to Turkish state broadcaster TRT’s account on X (formerly Twitter), citing the spread of misinformation and anti-India propaganda. Similar action was taken against Chinese state-run media accounts for disseminating Pakistani narratives.





Diplomatic Fallout: India has issued stern messages to Ankara, urging Turkey to encourage Pakistan to end its decades-old policy of cross-border terrorism and dismantle its terror infrastructure. The Indian government emphasized that relations must be built on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's concerns.





Additional Turkish Actions





Military Posturing: Beyond drone support, Turkey sent a warship to Karachi Port during the conflict, which it described as a routine visit, and reportedly dispatched military aircraft with arms and equipment, though Ankara officially denied these were anything other than refuelling stops.





Regional Security Implications





Turkey’s direct involvement in the conflict, both through advanced drone warfare and deployment of military operatives, marks a significant escalation in its defence cooperation with Pakistan. This has raised serious security concerns for India and is likely to have long-term implications for regional stability and diplomatic relations.





Turkey’s active military support to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India included supplying drones, providing operational expertise, and deploying military personnel—two of whom were killed in Indian strikes. This unprecedented direct involvement has led to a diplomatic backlash from India and heightened tensions in the region.





Agencies







