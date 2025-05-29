



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has strongly criticised yet again the persistent delays in the delivery of the TEJAS MK-1 fighter jets, highlighting a broader issue of missed deadlines across major indigenous defence projects. Speaking at the CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Singh stated that "not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time," questioning the practice of promising unachievable timelines at the contract-signing stage.





He emphasised that companies often secure contracts before fully assessing their ability to meet deliverables, which then leads to inevitable delays and undermines the credibility of the procurement process.





Specifically referencing the TEJAS MK-1A, Singh noted that despite a ₹48,000 crore contract signed in February 2021 for 83 aircraft, none have been delivered as of May 2025, even though deliveries were originally scheduled to begin in March 2024. He also pointed out that the prototype for the TEJAS MK-2 and the stealth Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) have yet to be rolled out, indicating systemic issues in India's defence manufacturing sector.





Singh's remarks follow earlier public expressions of dissatisfaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-owned manufacturer responsible for the TEJAS program. At the Bengaluru Aero India 2025 event, he criticised the prevailing "Ho Jayega" (it will happen) attitude and stated he was "not confident" about HAL's delivery capabilities. In response to these delays and the Air Chief's concerns, the Defence Ministry has set up a five-member high-level committee to address and resolve the bottlenecks in the TEJAS MK-1A delivery schedule.





HAL, for its part, has attributed the delays to technical challenges and global supply chain disruptions, particularly in sourcing the GE F404-IN20 engines critical for the aircraft. The company has recently received new engine shipments and now aims to deliver up to 12 TEJAS MK-1A jets to the IAF by the end of 2025, expressing renewed confidence in meeting revised targets.





Beyond the TEJAS program, Singh warned that such delays have broader strategic implications, affecting the operational readiness and modernisation of the armed forces. He called for greater honesty and trust between the military and industry, stressing the need to match commitments with realistic capabilities and timelines.





In the same address, Singh also lauded "Operation Sindoor" as a national victory, commending the professionalism and unity of all Indian forces involved in its execution.





The IAF Chief's comments underscore ongoing challenges in India's indigenous defence manufacturing, particularly with the TEJAS MK-1A program, and signal an urgent need for systemic reform to ensure timely delivery of critical military assets.





