Indias KUSHA project is expected to be more advanced than Russia's S-400 ADS (in Pic)





The Project Kusha-M1 interceptor missile, part of India’s ambitious air defence initiative, is expected to undergo its first test this year, as announced by the DRDO chairman.





This project, also known as the PGLRSAM (Project for Ground-Launched Regional Surface-to-Air Missile), represents a significant step forward in bolstering India’s defensive capabilities against aerial threats. This system will supplement the Indo-Israeli Barak-8 long-range interceptor, Russian S-400 and Indian Ballistic Missile Defence System in the Indian Armed Forces.





The Kusha-M1 interceptor is designed to provide a layered defence shield, capable of neutralizing a variety of airborne threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft, at varying altitudes and ranges.





The development of the Kusha (PGLRSAM) system is projected to be completed by 2028, according to the DRDO chairman. This timeline suggests a phased approach, with early tests aimed at validating core technologies and operational concepts, followed by incremental enhancements and integration into the broader Indian defence architecture.





The system is expected to feature advanced radar tracking, rapid response times, and high manoeuvrability, making it a cornerstone of India’s future air defence strategy.





Given the context of India’s defence interests—particularly in R&D, technological advancements, and cross-border operations—the successful deployment of Kusha-M1 will be closely monitored by defence analysts and policymakers.





The project’s progress is likely to have strategic implications for both national security and India’s standing in the global defence technology arena. As the DRDO continues to push the boundaries of indigenous missile technology, the Kusha-M1 interceptor is poised to become a critical component in India’s multi-layered defence shield, complementing existing systems such as the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program.





The completion of development by 2028 would mark a significant milestone in India’s quest for self-reliance in advanced defence systems.





IDN







