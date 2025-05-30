



India’s recent experience during Operation Sindoor has underscored the critical importance of advanced air defence systems in modern warfare. The operation, launched in May 2025 in response to a terrorist attack at Pahalgam, saw the Indian Air Force (IAF) conduct precision airstrikes targeting multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





In retaliation, Pakistan launched a barrage of missiles and drones across border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab.





However, the potentially devastating impact of these attacks was largely neutralised by India’s deployment of the S-400 Triumf air defence system, which intercepted incoming threats and forced Pakistani jets to abort or alter their flight paths.





The S-400, developed by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau, has transformed the dynamics of subcontinental air defence. Capable of detecting threats up to 600 kilometres away and engaging multiple aerial targets simultaneously—including stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic threats—the S-400 can destroy targets up to 400 kilometres distant with pinpoint accuracy. Its rapid mobility allows for flexible deployment, enabling Indian forces to reposition the system as tactical requirements evolve.





The system’s effectiveness during Operation Sindoor not only limited civilian casualties and infrastructure damage but also demonstrated India’s ability to counter sophisticated aerial threats from its western borders. Encouraged by this success, India has already sought additional S-400 units from Russia to further bolster its air defence network.





Looking ahead, India is considering the acquisition of an even more advanced system: the S-500 Prometheus (designated 55R6M Triumfator-M). The S-500, inducted into the Russian Armed Forces in 2021, represents a generational leap in air defence technology.





Designed to dominate both the aerial and near-space domains, the S-500 can intercept hypersonic glide vehicles, high-speed drones, and even satellites in low Earth orbit—capabilities far beyond those of the S-400.





With a detection range of up to 2,000 kilometres for ballistic targets and the ability to intercept them at distances up to 600 kilometres, the S-500 offers unprecedented coverage and lethality.





Its 77N6 series of interceptors enable “hit-to-kill” engagements, and the system can simultaneously track and engage up to 10 targets, making it highly effective against multi-vector aerial assaults.





Should India proceed with the S-500 acquisition, it would become the first foreign customer of this cutting-edge system. However, the path to procurement is fraught with geopolitical complexities.





The United States’ Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), enacted in 2018, allows the US to sanction nations that conduct significant defence transactions with Russia. Although a 2022 legislative amendment provided a temporary waiver for India’s S-400 purchase, a similar exemption for the S-500 is not guaranteed.





This creates a challenging decision-making environment for Indian policymakers, who must weigh the strategic benefits of acquiring the S-500 against the risk of incurring US sanctions.





The S-400’s proven performance during Operation Sindoor has validated India’s investment in advanced air defence and highlighted the need for continued technological advancement.





The S-500, with its superior range, precision, and multi-layered defence capabilities, would significantly enhance India’s ability to counter emerging threats, particularly in the context of hypersonic missiles and evolving space warfare.





However, the decision to acquire the S-500 will require careful consideration of both strategic imperatives and the broader geopolitical landscape.





