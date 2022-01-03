



The encounter took place in Pantha Chowk area in the outskirts of Srinagar near the highway, where police, army and the CRPF had launched a joint operation following a tipoff regarding the presence of terrorists. In the last 48 hours, the forces have killed nine Jaish terrorists across Kashmir Valley.





The armed forces killed three Jaish terrorists in Srinagar on Friday claiming that one of them was involved in the recent attack on police forces in Zewan area in which three policemen were killed and 11 others injured. During the operation, three CRPF personnel and two policemen were also injured, but they were immediately rushed to a medical facility and their condition is stable.





The encounter took place in Pantha Chowk area in the outskirts of Srinagar near the highway, where police, army and the CRPF had launched a joint operation following a tipoff regarding the presence of terrorists. In the last 48 hours, the forces have killed nine Jaish terrorists across Kashmir Valley.





The Inspector General of police in Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Suhail Rather, who was killed in the encounter, was involved in the recent attack in Zewan, along with the foreigners. The identity of two other terrorists was yet to be ascertained. Kumar informed that all the terrorists involved in the attack were killed in the last three encounters. The IG said 168 terrorists are active in Kashmir, which include 65 in northern Kashmir, 16 in central Kashmir and 87 in southern Kashmir.





The Director General of J&K police Dilbag Singh informed that 184 terrorists were killed across J&K this year in 100 operations, which included the 44 top rung commanders and 20 foreigners.





He also informed that infiltration from across the border has come down and only 34 infiltrators have managed to cross the border successfully. "A lot among them have been neutralised and the rest are being tracked," he said in a presser in Jammu.





Both Singh and Kumar reiterated the warning against the people, especially political leaders, who criticised the recent preliminary report of the police's Special Investigation Team on the Hyderpora encounter where four people including a foreigner was killed in November this year. The SIT headed by DIG central Kashmir Sujit Kumar gave a clean chit to police and other forces.



