



New Delhi: The Indian Army has again signed a contract with ideaForge to procure an undisclosed number of a high-altitude variant of SWITCH1.0 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strengthen its surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), military officials said.





The Army had in January 2021 signed the previous contract with the Mumbai-based company to supply an undisclosed number of SWITCH1.0 drones for approximately USD 20 million.





In a statement on Monday, ideaForge said it has fulfilled the January 2021 contract by supplying the specified number of SWITCH1.0 drones to the Indian Army within the prescribed time limit.





The company said the Indian Army has “entrusted” it with “an additional order” for the same UAV. The new order is similar to the previous one, the company stated.





SWITCH1.0 UAV is a fixed-wing drone that is capable of vertical takeoff and landing and it can be deployed at high altitudes and harsh environments for day-and-night surveillance.





In its statement, the company quoted a “Defence Official” saying that: “We have received deliveries of the SWITCH 1.0 UAVs in time and are eager to strengthen our northern and eastern borders with swift induction of this force multiplier technology.” The statement quoted ideaForge CEO Ankit Mehta as saying that the additional order for SWITCH1.0 UAV is a testament to its class leading capabilities which have been exhibited not only during the product trials against a dozen global players but also in the operational environment. “We have completed the delivery of the previous order in time and are gearing up to deliver the additional order within the set timelines as well,” Mehta noted.







