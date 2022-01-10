



Pune: The Army Regional Technology Node (RTN) , Pune organised an online workshop to acquaint the start up industry with the Army’s procurement process.





Keeping in line with the Indian Army’s aim of Atmanirbhar Defence , this interaction was focused on incorporating start ups in the defence procurement chain, thereby widening the Army’s equipment acquisition base.





Lt Gen JS Nain GOC-IN-C Southern Command opened the webinar and exhorted all industries to work relentlessly towards achieving the goal of indigenisation. It was followed by presentations by Army Design Bureau (ADB) giving out the organisation and procedures of the ADB and an overview of the RTN by its chairman . Representatives of industry , SIDM Start-up Forum and MICCA also addressed the participants.





To further support and strengthen the ‘Make in India’ endeavour the Regional Technology Node (RTN) was rolled out by Southern Command in November 2021. The launch event was a huge success involving active engagement between the Indian Army and representatives of more than 100 industries.





The workshop is seen as yet another major initiative by the Army to reach out to the Indian Defence manufactures and also act as a platform for engaging with Start-Ups.





Conduct of such workshops will encourage industries, MSMEs and Start-Ups to come forward and propose solutions for the Army modernization requirement under ‘Aatmanirbhar Defence Campaign’.





The event was attended by more than 275 participants from the Defence Industry and the Army.







