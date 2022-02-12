



Srinagar: A policeman was killed while three cops and a CRPF trooper sustained injuries in a grenade attack on the security forces by terrorists at main town Bandipora in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said.





J&K | Terrorists attack a joint party of security forces in Bandipora, 5 persons injured; Details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

In the attack, a cop was killed while three others sustained injuries.





News agency GNS while quoting official sources identified the slain cop as SPO Zubair Ahmad of Papschan Bandipora. The three injured cops have been identified as head constable Mohd Shafi having splinter injuries in both the legs, Rayees Ahmad of Bandipora, also having suffered splinter injuries in legs and Mohd Yasir, who suffered injuries on right knee in the attack. The identity of the CRPF cop was not immediately known.





The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment while security forces cordoned the area to nab the fleeing terrorists.







