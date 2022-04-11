



Vehicle Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) to Develop a 8X8 Advanced all terrain truck for Mounted Gun System reports defence website AlphaDefense twitter handle





BEML FORCE MULTIPLIER 155mm 52 CAL MOUNTED GUN SYSTEM



Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) in April 2018 had unveiled its 155mm 52 Cal Mounted Gun system.





The uniqueness of this project is that it has been completely and independently designed and manufactured by OFB in association with BEML & BEL and is therefore a shining example of ‘Make in India’. The gun is equipped with the state-of-the-art laying and sighting system such as GPS aided INS, muzzle velocity feeder data management, day and night firing, ballasting computer system capability.





The base vehicle used for the gun system is the BEML-TATRA 8X8 truck with all differential lockable and a powerful 300 KW (402 HP) engine, which provides it a power to weight ratio of more than 10KW/ton. This is a high mobility vehicle with independent wheel suspension and swinging half axles to provide enhanced cross-country mobility. The vehicle has a cruising speed of 80 km/hr on road and more than 30 km/hr in cross-country and has a cruising range of 1000 km without refuelling.





The armament used in the 155 mm 52 Cal has a target destruction capability of approximately 42 kms. The Gun System combines with the advantage of high mobility performance of a truck with accurate long range fire power of a 155 mm 52 Cal gun and with its onboard ammunition storage capability of 18 rounds of HE shells as well as 18 BMCS and 2-6 chargers. It can be automatically deployed in any terrain and can perform a mission independently.





With its high strategic manoeuvrability in all types of terrain it will serve as an all weather reinforcement for the infantry and will be a present force multiplier for the Indian artillery.





The new design is said to have advanced features with the emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharath theme.



