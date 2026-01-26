



Recent discussions between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have paved the way for significant upgrades to the ASTRA MK-1 missile, according to a report by India TV.





Following the astonishing success during Operation Sindoor, the missile's range will increase from its current 110 km to over 160 km. This enhancement addresses operational demands, ensuring greater stand-off capability for IAF fighters.





The ASTRA MK-1, already inducted into service, demonstrated impressive performance during last year's integration trials with the TEJAS MK-1A.





Recent integration trials last year with the TEJAS MK-1A demonstrated impressive performance. A DRDO official revealed that a target was acquired at 140 km and successfully engaged at 110 km under full dynamic manoeuvring (D-Max) conditions. These trials validate the missile's kinematics and seeker reliability in realistic combat scenarios.





Originally specified at 110 km, its range will now extend to 160 km or more. This enhancement addresses operational feedback and bolsters beyond-visual-range (BVR) capabilities for fighters like the Tejas and Su-30MKI.





In parallel, the ASTRA MK-2 variant—earlier projected at 220-240 km—has been confirmed by a DRDO official to India TV with a maximum range of 240 km. Unlike the older MK-1, the MK-2 is poised for production entry soon, skipping interim variants. This positions it as a critical upgrade in India's indigenous air-to-air missile arsenal.





Looking ahead, the ASTRA MK-3 represents the series' pinnacle, with a projected range of 350 km. DRDO anticipates readiness within the next two years, aligning with accelerated timelines for solid-fuel ramjet propulsion development. This will enable India to match or exceed peer adversaries in long-range air superiority.





These upgrades stem from iterative collaboration between DRDO and IAF, particularly after Operation Sindoor's engagements. Enhanced propulsion, seeker upgrades, and software refinements have driven the range extensions without compromising speed or agility. The MK-1's post-induction tweak exemplifies agile development in India's Make in India defence ecosystem.





Production scaling for MK-2 is underway at facilities like Adani Defence and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), with user trials expected imminently. The 240 km envelope, supported by active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar integration on platforms like TEJAS MK-1A, promises high single-shot kill probabilities (SSKP) against agile targets.





Looking further ahead, the ASTRA MK-3 promises even greater reach, with a projected range of 350 km. DRDO anticipates readiness within the next two years, aligning with India's push for indigenous missile superiority. The series as a whole reflects DRDO's commitment to evolving the Astra family into a versatile, long-range arsenal.





The MK-3's will incorporate advanced ramjet technology, reducing drag and sustaining Mach 4+ speeds. This variant targets integration with future platforms like TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA, filling a gap in India's strategic deterrence amid regional tensions.





The ASTRA series evolution underscores India's self-reliance in missile technology, with ranges now rivalling global leaders like Meteor and PL-15. These developments fortify IAF's air dominance, especially in South Asian theatres.





