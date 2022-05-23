



Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Monday morning (local time) to participate in the Quad summit on May 24 at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.





After landing in Tokyo, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programs during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora."





Ahead of his visit to Japan, PM Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.





The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022. The leaders will review progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.





Meanwhile, the Indian community in Japan is already prepared to welcome PM Modi at Kawaguchi city in Saitama prefecture.





Speaking to ANI, the secretary of the Bengali Indian community Ramesh Kumar Pandey said that around 100-150 people will welcome PM Modi today.





"Around 100-150 people will welcome PM Modi. There will be a programme in front of the hotel where he is staying. PM Modi has enhanced the stature of India overseas. Nowadays everyone is looking towards India in the context of Ukraine," Pandey said.





The Prime Minister on Monday will be meeting with Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of NEC Corporation, Tadashi Yanai, President and CEO of UNIQLO, Osamu Suzuki, Adviser of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Masayoshi Son, Board Director at Softbank Group Corporation.





During his visit, the Prime Minister will also have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The talk will include a "constructive and straightforward" dialogue along with a continued discussion on the Ukraine situation.







