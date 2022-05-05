



Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with the counterpart of Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway will boost partnership in blue economy, clean technology, geothermal energy and 5G.





In a special briefing by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on PM Modi's visit to the Nordic countries held at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, he said, "PM's meetings with Nordic leaders started with his meeting with his counterpart from Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, where the principal focus of discussion and partnership was on - 1) Blue Economy and its various facets; 2) Renewable energy-in particular, cooperative possibilities in hydroelectric and green hydrogen; 3) Technology and investment ties-in this context PM invited Norwegian Pension Funds to partner in India's growth story; 4) In the health sector in which the two leaders talked about cooperation relating to joint research in vaccines and development of health infrastructure and 5) Cooperation in building and restoring water bodies in India.





"They also talked about continuing cooperation and coordination in the UNSC as well as bilateral, cultural cooperation, including in Yoga between the two countries," he informed.





PM Modi engaged with Nordic partners on the sidelines of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit. He met PMs of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway. Prior to that, he held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway today.





PM Modi's second meeting was with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson where the principal focus of discussion and cooperation was on Clean Technology and Sustainable Solutions.





"This was discussed broadly under 2 rubrics, one relating to the investments by Sweden in India in Clean Technology & Sustainable Solution and Partnerships in research and innovation in this field, drawing on very successful partnerships of the lead IT programme which is related to industrial transition," said Kwatra.





Later in the day, PM Modi met Iceland's counterpart Katrin Jakobsdottir and the two PMs also spoke about cooperation in the blue economy, including fisheries and food processing.





"This year India-Iceland are celebrating the 50th year of our bilateral relations. Discussions between them focussed on cooperation in the field of geothermal energy and its various aspects including research, training, skill development and innovation in this space," said the Foreign Secretary.





Today's last bilateral meeting of PM Modi was with Finland's counterpart Sanna Marin were the focus of the conversation was to build on the existing strength which India and Finland achieved in the entire ecosystem of digital partnership.





"More specifically, they talked about cooperation in the field of digital innovation, digital goods and platforms including infrastructure like 5G and 6G. We recently established a joint centre of excellence in the field of quantum computing and lastly the investment in the technology sector by the Finnish countries- already have a strong presence - like Nokia, Errickson," added Kwatra.





The two leaders talked about women empowerment and also noted the bio-refinery project in Assam which is nearing completion.







