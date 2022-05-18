



Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the tightening of security for Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.





The Pakistani PM gave the order while chairing a meeting with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and other top officials in the wake of the recent suicide attack in Karachi which killed three Chinese nationals, Express Tribune reported.





Shehbaz said that there will be no compromise on the security of Chinese residents and directed the interior ministry and security agencies to ensure fool proof security, the report said.





Recently, all the Chinese teachers at Karachi's NED University left the country due to security concerns after the Karachi University suicide attack.





On Monday, Pakistani police arrested a would-be suicide bomber who planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals along the CPEC, Express Tribune reported citing police statement.





Notably, Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday and assured him that his government was determined to take all necessary measures for the enhanced security and safety of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, the report said.





He said that the government would conduct a thorough investigation into the Karachi suicide bombing and apprehend the perpetrators.







