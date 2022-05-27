



Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday said Washington does not support the independence of Taiwan but will continue to strengthen relations.





"We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We do not support Taiwan independence and we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means," Blinken said. "We'll continue to uphold our commitments under Taiwan Relations Act to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability."





Blinken also said the US will continue to expand cooperation with Taiwan on its many shared interests and values as well as "support Taiwan's meaningful participation in the international community, deepen economic ties consistent with our One China Policy."





Blinken went on to add that the Biden administration is not seeking a "Cold War" with China but wants Beijing to adhere to international rules. He also said that Washington sees Beijing as a "long-term challenge".





"We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we're determined to avoid both," Blinken said Thursday in a much-anticipated speech that laid out the US' China policy.





"But we will defend and strengthen the international law, agreements, principles, and institutions that maintain peace and security, protect the rights of individuals and sovereign nations, and make it possible for all countries -- including the United States and China -- to coexist and cooperate," he said.





The top US diplomat used his remarks at George Washington University to explain existing policies rather than unveiling any bold new direction toward China.





During his 30 minutes address, Blinken reflected on US President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) announcement and the Quad meeting earlier this week during his first Asia tour.





Biden unveiled the discussion on IPEF on May 23 with a dozen initial partners, including India, which represent 40 per cent of the world GDP.





In his speech, Blinken outlined US administration's strategy towards the world's most populous country in three words - invest, align and compete. He said while the administration has devoted much of its resources to containing Moscow, Washington sees Beijing as a "long-term challenge".





US Secretary of State also highlighted China's violation of human rights in Tibet, noting that the US stands with the people of Tibet. "We stand together on Tibet as the (PRC) authorities continue to wage a brutal campaign against Tibetans in their culture, language and religious traditions," he added.







