



Srinagar: The Indian Army along with Para Military and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) eliminated top north Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, informed the officials on Wednesday.





The joint cordon and search operation in the area began on June 7 based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in Kandi Bowl, Menganwar in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.





The hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened.





“In the exchange of gunfire, two terrorists, including one Pakistani terrorist were killed. Two AK rifles, seven magazines, 144 AK Rounds, five Grenades, two kgs RDX and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site,” read an official statement.





As per JKP, the terrorists were of LeT and have been identified as Tufail from Pakistan and Ishtiaq Lone, a resident of Tral (J&K).





The swift and timely execution of the operation by the Army, Para Military and JKP thwarted the larger nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan backed terror module to mount large scale terror attacks across Kashmir, informed the officials.







