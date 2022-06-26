About VS1510 Series Mission Recorders





The VS1510 airborne recorders/servers is a range of mission/avionics video and data recorders/servers, providing cost-effective, state-of-the-art solutions for video and data acquisition, storage applications on board various military and commercial airborne platforms.





Designed To Minimize Obsolescence Risk And Management



The ENERTEC VS1510 airborne recorders/servers submit the uncompressed digitized motion imagery to either ISO MPEG2 or ITU H-264 video compression algorithm. Either ISO MPEG2 or ITU H-264 video compression algorithm is implemented in FPGA components, which provides considerable advantage over "commercially-available" ASIC's in terms of: - system design flexibility, where specific operational requirements involve non-standard video formats, or video processing/distribution capability (scan conversion, text overlay, etc.), - obsolescence management and product support, the average lifetime of "commercially-available" ASIC's hardly exceeding two-four years according to the official SAFRAN portal





High Security Through Data Encryption





The airborne recorders/servers can be configured to handle the SC145C-series removable memory module (RMM) fitted with encrypted solid-state devices: - selection of "encryption enabled" or "encryption disabled" mode is operated on the ground, with the SC145C RMM connected to the host PC, using Safran Data Systems-supplied dedicated utilities - all data stored on the RMM is encrypted using a strong AES-256 XTS encryption algorithm - the encryption key is provided via Ethernet and stored in volatile memory. Access to the RMM requires prior upload of encryption key after power up.





Qualified For Harsh Environment





The airborne recorders/servers provide efficient, reliable, and affordable resources for field/mission data acquisition, processing, storage, exploitation and dissemination, for on board operation manned or unmanned ground, air and sea vehicles. These products and solutions are submitted to extensive validation and formal qualification testing, per standard test methods (DO-160, MIL-STD-810).





File Server Capability





The physical Ethernet interface port of the ENERTEC VS1510 airborne recorders/servers can be configured and used for providing NFS (Network File System) and CIFS (Common Internet File System) Server access to a dedicated partition of the Removable Memory Media (SC1450 RMM), including for mission data upload. The VS1510 File Servers are compatible with both Windows and Linux client Operating Systems. The file systems are used for upload to and download from the dedicated File Server partition. From the initial configuration, the number of file server partitions and the respective partition sizes can be adjusted/modified by the User, directly on the cartridge (SC1450 RMM) in PC/Windows environment.





Data Interface Flexibility





The ENERTEC VS1510 airborne video/data recorders/servers perform airborne acquisition and recording of video/audio/data sources, and provide for in-flight video replay. The VS1410 and VS1510 recorders are packaged as a single stand-alone Line Replaceable Unit. It provides significant interfacing flexibility to best meet most platform-specific system requirements, while offering some growth potential in terms of interface provisions to support the future operational capabilities.





Ground Replay And Exploitation In Standard Pc/Windows Environment



Post-flight data download and replay can be operated by direct connection of the SC1450 removable memory module (RMM) to the eSATA or USB 3.0 port of the PC host platform, using the Safran Data Systems-supplied DS2120-14 RMM interface module. When operating with IRIG 106 Chapter 10 recording format, dedicated utilities are required. Safran Data Systems can propose a Ground Replay Software package that allows easy installation and user-friendly operation in the PC/Windows® environment, for video, audio & data playback and display, and for basic RMM management.



