



Washington: US President Joe Biden's video call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, lasted for 2 hours and 17 minutes, according to a White House press pool.





"President Biden concluded his conversation with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at 10:50 am ET," the pool said.





Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Biden at the request of the latter, the state media outlet Global Times reported. This was the second talk since they had a video call in March.





The phone call lasted about two hours, and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views, the report added.





Their fifth call since President Biden took office last year came amid heightened tensions among the geopolitical rivals.





US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a trip to Taiwan during the congressional recess in August that would make her the highest-ranking American politician since 1997 to visit the self-governed island.





Even the US President cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month. Biden said the US military believes it is not a good idea for Pelosi to travel to Taiwan as planned.





"The military thinks it's not a good idea right now," Biden said on Wednesday as quoted by the White House press pool.





China has warned of "resolute countermeasures" if Pelosi proceeds with crossing its "red line."







