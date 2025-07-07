



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to recent claims by French intelligence that China used its embassies abroad to spread doubts about the performance of French-made Rafale fighter jets following the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025.





According to an Associated Press report cited by French officials, the alleged Chinese campaign aimed to undermine the Rafale's reputation and disrupt its international sales, particularly targeting countries that had already ordered the jets, such as Indonesia, and encouraging others to consider Chinese-made alternatives.





When asked about these allegations at a press briefing, Mao Ning stated that she was "not aware of the situation," distancing the Chinese government from the claims. The spokesperson did not provide further details or acknowledge any such activities by Chinese embassies.





The Chinese Ministry of National Defence also dismissed the French intelligence findings, describing them as "pure groundless rumours and slander," and emphasized that China maintains a prudent and responsible approach to military exports, playing a constructive role in regional and global peace and stability.





French officials, meanwhile, maintain that defence attachés in Chinese embassies actively lobbied countries considering Rafale purchases, echoing negative narratives about the jet's performance and promoting Chinese alternatives.





They also allege that these efforts were supported by a broader disinformation campaign online, including the use of AI-generated content and doctored images, to highlight supposed weaknesses of the Rafale during the India-Pakistan conflict. However, French military officials have not been able to directly link the online "Rafale-bashing" to the Chinese government.





While French intelligence accuses China of orchestrating a campaign to damage the Rafale's reputation and sales, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has officially denied any knowledge or involvement in such activities, labelling the accusations as unfounded.





