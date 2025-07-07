



The Indian Army is preparing to conduct extensive trials of a new indigenously developed Mounted Gun System (MGS), a 155mm/52 calibre truck-mounted howitzer designed for rapid deployment and high mobility in modern combat scenarios.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahmednagar, the MGS is based on the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), which is already on order to modernise the Army’s artillery regiments.





Key features of the MGS include





Shoot-And-Scoot Capability: The system can transition from moving to firing mode in 80 seconds and back to moving mode in 85 seconds, allowing it to fire and relocate quickly to evade enemy counter-battery fire.





Firepower: It can fire six rounds per minute and engage targets at ranges exceeding 45 km, with a high degree of accuracy and consistency.





Mobility And Survivability: Mounted on an 8x8 high-mobility vehicle, the MGS is equipped with shock-absorbing stabilisers, a blast-resistant armoured cabin, onboard silent electric power, and an integrated electronic controller. This configuration allows rapid deployment and matches the mobility of mechanised forces, making it suitable for diverse terrains, including deserts and high-altitude areas.





Indigenous Content: The MGS boasts up to 85% indigenous components, reflecting India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Advanced Automation: Features include an auto gun alignment and positioning system, automated ammunition handling, and a modern fire control system, which collectively reduce crew workload and speed up operations.





Development And Procurement Status





The MGS has successfully completed internal trials at Balasore and Pokhran, firing over 100 rounds and demonstrating its reliability and performance.





The Army has requested VRDE to make the system available for extensive trials across different terrains and weather conditions, outside the ongoing competitive bidding process for 300 mounted gun systems. Firms like Bharat Forge Limited, Tata Advanced Systems, Adani Defence (with an Israeli partner), and Advanced Weapons Equipment India Ltd. are competing for this order.





The DRDO has transferred the MGS technology to Bharat Forge Limited for production, and the Army is projected to require 700–800 such guns to enhance artillery mobility and firepower.





The induction of the MGS is part of a broader artillery modernisation drive, which also includes systems like Dhanush, ATAGS, K9 Vajra, and towed gun systems. The Army’s strategy, shaped by lessons from recent conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasises mobility, rapid deployment, precision, and survivability for artillery units.





The new MGS, with its shoot-and-scoot capability, is expected to significantly improve the Army’s ability to conduct swift, lethal strikes and avoid enemy retaliation, especially in contested environments.





The MGS trials represent a major step forward in the Army’s efforts to field advanced, indigenous artillery systems that can operate effectively across India’s varied geographical landscape, while reducing dependence on foreign imports and boosting domestic defence manufacturing.





Agencies







