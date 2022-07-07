



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar congratulated the government and people of Comoros on the forty-seventh anniversary of their independence and hailed the Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR) outreach program which guides the relationship between the two nations.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm National Day greetings to Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and the Government and people of Comoros. Our SAGAR vision guides our relationship."





Notably, the Comoros Independence Day is observed on July 6 each year. This is the National Day of Comoros and commemorates the country's independence from France on July 6, 1975.





Comoros is a crucial part of SAGAR program -- India's policy of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. The India-Comoros bilateral relationship gained momentum during 2021-22. A 3-member Comorian delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, participated in Aero India 2021 and Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers Conclave in Bengaluru from February 3-5, 2021.





On the sidelines of the event, the Comorian Foreign Minister also had a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. As announced during the visit of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to Comoros in October 2019, a special consignment of 1000 MT of rice was delivered to Comoros on-board INS Jalashwa in March 2021.





Twelve diplomats from Comoros participated in the 1st Special Course for Diplomats in the Indian Ocean Region from 19 September - 2 October 2021 organized by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.





India established diplomatic relations with Comoros in 1976 and the relations between India and Comoros have been cordial and friendly. India does not have a resident Mission in Moroni and Mission in Madagascar is concurrently accredited to Comoros.





The bilateral relations between the two countries have gained a fresh momentum after the successful visit of the Vice-President of India to Moroni from 10-12 October 2019 when six new MoUs for cooperation between the two countries were signed and announcements for grants and a Line of Credit (LoC) of USD 20 million was made by the Indian side.







