



The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) flew its aircraft close to the Indian positions at one of the friction points at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in the last week of June, it has been learnt. In response, the Indian Air Force activated its assets as per standard operating procedures.





The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. This led to the Indian Air Force activating its assets for any eventuality. This incident happened as the Chinese military is carrying out exercises involving its fighter jets and other assets, including the Russian S-400 air defence system near the Ladakh sector.





The Indian Air Force responded swiftly as per standard operating procedures. The incident took place at around 4 am on one of the days in the last week of June and after the aircraft was spotted by men on ground and was also picked up by indigenous radars deployed in the border area, sources said.







