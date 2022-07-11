



An Indian army soldier who made a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while foiling an infiltration bid along the line of control in the Kupwara district was cremated with full military hours in his native village in RS Pura on Saturday.





Earlier his mortal remains arrived from Srinagar after senior army officers led by Lt-Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps laid wreath on behalf of all ranks at the Chinar War Memorial.





According to a Srinagar based defence spokesman, Naik Jasvir Singh, part of the ambush party, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the fire fight and was evacuated to a military hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival on Friday.





The Braveheart, 38 years old, was a resident of Sai Khurd, Sai Kalan, RS Pura, Jammu, J&K and is survived by his wife and two young children.





The operation was launched in the forward area on the basis of credible inputs regarding movement of terrorists from PoK to attempt infiltration.







