



New York: Kicking off a jam-packed diplomatic week in New York, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held an in-person meeting with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi.





This comes as the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place in November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. The Summit will be the pinnacle of the G20 process and intense work carried out within the Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups throughout the year.





Jaishankar held another set of bilateral talks with his counterparts in the Balkans, Europe and the Caribbean. On the solemn occasion of 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday and held discussions with Amery Browne, the Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.





EAM Jaishankar arrived here Sunday for the high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and is likely to meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several heads of state later this week.





In a tweet, following talks with his counterpart in the Caribbean nation, Jaishankar wrote, "Great to catch up with FM of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Amery Browne this morning. Noted our celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations. Look forward to strengthening our traditionally strong cooperation."





Apart from discussions with Foreign Minister Browne, Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign Minister of Malta, Ian Borg and agreed to step up cooperation on international forums including the United Nations.





"A warm meeting with FM Ian Borg of Malta. Congratulated them on their election to UNSC. Agreed to deepen cooperation in the UN and Commonwealth. Also explored strengthening our bilateral economic ties," Jaishankar tweeted.





On the same day, Jaishankar, who is on a 10-day visit to US, held bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of Albania where he held discussions to strengthen the bilateral ties with the nations.





The meeting with the Albanian counterpart was centred around exchanging views on Ukraine and energy security and cooperation in the UN Security Council. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Olta Xhacka of Albania. Valued our close cooperation in the UN Security Council. Discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship. Exchanged views on Ukraine and energy security."





Over the course of the week, Jaishankar is scheduled to have more than 50 official engagements including bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral meetings.





India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj and Consul General (New York) Randhir Jaiswal received Jaishankar on Sunday afternoon on his arrival here.





The Indian minister is scheduled to deliver on Saturday India's address at UNGA, which is meeting on the theme, "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges".





Security Council reforms will be the top item on Jaishankar's agenda as he meets dozens of world leaders during the week packed with the Assembly session and several events on the sidelines.





Council reform is expected to get a boost during the session as US President Joe Biden is to present ideas for its reform and consult with other leaders, according to US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenburgh.





The former diplomat is also scheduled to host a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of G4, the group made up of India, Brazil, Germany and Japan that advocate for expanding the Council and mutually support each other's claim for a permanent seat.





During his 11-day visit to the US beginning today, Jaishankar will also participate in meetings of Quad made up of India, Australia, Japan and the US, BRICS and several other key groupings.





Commemorating the nation's 75th anniversary of Independence, the highlight of Jaishankar's visit will be an event on Saturday, "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action", on New Delhi's cooperation with the UN and its march towards the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN.





The Assembly's high-level meeting returns to a complete in-person format after two years of the Covid pandemic with 153 heads of state or government, three Deputy Prime Ministers and 34 foreign ministers expected to participate.





Jaishankar will be in New York from September 18 to 24, while he will visit Washington DC from September 25 to 28, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





After concluding his visit to New York on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Washington for three days starting Sunday for what the External Affairs Ministry said for "a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership".





In Washington, Jaishankar is expected to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials of the Biden Administration. A round table focused on science and technology is also on the agenda for Washington.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday participated in the India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States) Quartet Meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.





In the meeting held under the pro-tempore presidency of Argentina, CELAC Quartet was represented by Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero, Foreign Minister of Guatemala Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores, Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne and Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs of Colombia Laura Gil Savastano.





Both sides expressed satisfaction at revitalizing the India-CELAC forum after a gap of 5 years. They expressed happiness at the growing engagements with Latin American countries, and reviewed the entire spectrum of India-CELAC relations.







