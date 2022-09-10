



Senior Military officials on Friday informed that almost all forward posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will have one large helipad each for swift mobilization of troops and military equipment as part of a mega push for infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh, according to news agency PTI.





They said that each of the forward posts and Army units is also being linked to the optical fibre network and will have separate satellite terminals for bolstering overall surveillance and communication.





A large number of indigenously-built remotely piloted aircraft, Switch, has been deployed by the Army in the forward posts to monitor Chinese activities across the LAC.





Brigadier TM Sinha, commander of a Mountain Brigade in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, told a group of visiting journalists that they are now giving a big push to the infrastructure development in the forward areas in the eastern sector.





The Army has also powered its Arunachal Pradesh units with a sizeable number of US-manufactured all-terrain vehicles, 7.62MM Negev Light Machine Guns from Israel, and various other lethal weapons, the military officials said.





They said that the helipads are also being built at the forward posts to facilitate landing and take off the Chinook 47 (F) helicopters which were procured from the US under a deal sealed in 2015, as per PTI reports.





Brigadier Sinha said that the construction of helipads along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh will felicitate the operation of Chinooks in forwards areas, which will ensure quick movement of equipment and troops.





Meanwhile, the officials said that the Army has deployed a significant number of easily transportable M-777 ultra-light howitzers in mountain regions along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.





The M-777 can be transported quickly in Chinook helicopters and the Army will have the flexibility of quickly moving them from one place to another based on operational requirements.







