BAE's Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System APKWS





UK-based defence, aerospace and security company, BAE Systems, presents its strategy of ‘co-creating for a self-reliant India’ at DefExpo. The company is showcasing its existing relationships with the Indian industry and demonstrating how its defence capabilities and technology solutions can further advance India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Ravi Nirgudkar, BAE Systems’ Managing Director India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said, “As a founding partner of defence manufacturing in India, we also look forward to meeting key stakeholders and industry partners to discuss ways to support India in its modernisation journey, alongside bolstering its indigenous defence production capabilities.”





BAE Systems is showcasing a digital representation of the M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer (ULH), operationally deployed with the Indian Army. Purchased under an agreement between the US and India, the 155mm M777A2 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated, and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems. BAE Systems has produced and delivered more than 125 M777s to the army to date.





Another capability presented at the show is the APKWS laser-guided rocket, which according to BAE Systems, is the most cost-effective laser-guided munition in its class.





The APKWS laser-guided rocket transforms an unguided 70 mm rocket into a precision-guided rocket, giving rotary- and fixed-wing military aircraft a low-cost surgical strike capability.





BAE Systems’ maritime capabilities are also being presented at the show with its Bofors 40 Mk4 Naval Gun and Bofors 57Mk3 Naval Gun System for use on naval platforms.







