



The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure quantity 106 (One Hundred and Six) Inertial Navigation System through Fast Track Procedure under Buy (Indian) category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective.





Broad Description of Equipment/System





Inertial Navigation System based on Ring Laser Gyro with electronic Theodolite provides accurate survey control points for ground bases surveillance sensor, Observation Post, Officers, Guns and Long Range Vectors. Inherent capability being ‘Spoof free’ mitigates the inherent vulnerability of satellite based Global Positioning System.





The salient aspects and timelines of the acquisition are tabulated below. In case of any variation in the details furnished below or in any Annexures(s) with that mentioned in the RFP, information furnished in the main body of the RFP at referred Paragraph is to be followed:-



