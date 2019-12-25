



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has completed development trials of the indigenously designed Quick-Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in New Delhi announced in a 23 December statement.





The announcement followed another successful test-firing of the road-mobile system, which is being developed for the Indian Army (IA) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur on the country's east coast.





“The missile was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target mid-air, meeting the mission objectives,” said the MoD, adding, “With this mission, the developmental trials of the weapon system are successfully completed, and the weapon system is expected to be ready for induction by 2021.”











