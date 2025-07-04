



India and Australia have formalised a significant defence agreement focused on enhancing undersea surveillance capabilities, marking a new phase in their strategic partnership, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





The pact was announced following a meeting in New Delhi between India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, and it establishes a three-year joint research project between Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory.





The core objective of the project is to improve the early detection and tracking of submarines and autonomous underwater vehicles through the development and application of advanced technologies.





Central to this initiative is the use of Towed Array Target Motion Analysis, a sophisticated method that integrates a linear array of hydrophones towed behind a vessel—either a submarine or a surface ship—on a flexible cable.





These hydrophones collectively monitor the undersea environment, capturing acoustic signals from various directions. The gathered sound data is then processed to filter, analyse, and detect underwater acoustic emissions from maritime targets, which is crucial for maintaining situational awareness during passive operations, where stealth is essential.





The research will focus on improving the reliability, efficiency, and interoperability of current surveillance systems used by both nations.





By jointly developing and testing novel algorithms, the project aims to manage noise corruption in underwater environments and explore performance enhancements in target tracking.





The collaboration will involve the sharing of ideas, live trials, algorithm demonstrations, and performance analyses, leveraging the combined expertise and infrastructure of both countries.





This initiative is particularly timely given the evolving nature of the underwater battlespace, which now includes a growing presence of autonomous underwater vehicles and increased maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific, notably from China.





Both India and Australia, as members of the Quad (alongside the United States and Japan), see this partnership as a means to bolster their maritime domain awareness and contribute to regional stability and security.





Leaders from both sides have highlighted the importance of harnessing innovation, science, and technology to build new capabilities and strengthen strategic partnerships.





The project is expected to guide future algorithmic directions for undersea combat system surveillance technologies and represents a milestone in the deepening of defence ties between India and Australia.





