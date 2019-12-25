Pak Police Beat, 'Torture' Scores of Christians, Leave them in 'Bloody Mess' to extract confessions





Pakistan Foreign Office has vehemently rejected the US State Department’s “unilateral and arbitrary” decision of keeping Pakistan in its 2019 annual blacklist for religious freedom violations.





Pakistan was kept in the list for a second year while India was ignored, despite its targeting of Muslims over cow slaughter allegations, Kashmir military clampdown and the latest citizenship act on communal lines.





Nine countries, including Pakistan and China, were kept in the State Department’s annual list of “countries of particular concern” for having engaged in or tolerated “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom”.









Pakistan was designated in 2018 after years of US hesitation over concerns on the treatment of minorities. According to the announcement made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Pakistan’s name featured in the list of countries, which are subject to sanctions over religious liberty.





“This pronouncement is not only detached from ground realities of Pakistan but also raises questions about the credibility and transparency of the entire exercise. The designation is reflective of selective targeting of countries and thus unlikely to be helpful to the professed cause of advancing religious freedom,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Human Rights Watch “25 people have been killed and hundreds arrested during country wide protests. Since 12 December” India: Deadly Force Used Against Protesters https://t.co/8a4csEPLLf December 25, 2019



It said Pakistan is a multi-religious and pluralistic country where people of all faiths enjoy religious freedom under constitutional protections. All branches — the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary — have made concerted efforts to ensure that all citizens of Pakistan, irrespective of faith, denomination, caste or creed, can profess and practice their religion in full freedom. The higher judiciary of the country has given landmark judgements directing on ensuring the sanctity and security of places of worship of minorities, it added.

Pakistan has also engaged with the international community, including the United States, for better understanding of religious freedom issues. Earlier this year, Senator Samuel Brownback, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, was welcomed in Pakistan for dialogue to advance the mutual objectives of religious freedom globally. “It is regrettable that this constructive engagement has been overlooked,” the FO maintained.

“The subjectivity and bias of the State Department’s designations are further illustrated by the conspicuous omission of India, the biggest violator of religious freedom,” it said.

The US Congress held two hearings and more than 70 US legislators publicly expressed concerns over India’s treatment of Kashmiris and prolonged suppression of their fundamental rights in Jammu and Kashmir.



The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, the UN Secretary-General in New York, and several European Parliaments have similarly expressed their concerns on the issue. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, the UN Secretary-General in New York, and several European Parliaments have similarly expressed their concerns on the issue.





“In today’s India, people belonging to minority communities are being lynched, persecuted and killed with impunity. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the recently adopted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are the latest examples of the Indian government’s actions to discriminate against people and evidently pave the way towards cleansing of society on the basis of religion,” the statement further read.



