India plans roll out 5G services next year but telecom operators and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are battling it out over premium bandwidth. And, the outcome lies in the hands of the Department of Telecommunications ( DoT).





Both want the coveted 26 GHz band under their watch. Telecom operates want it, not because there aren’t other options, but because those particular airwaves are one of the few able to provide ultra-high 5G speeds.





On the other hand, ISRO claims that operation along that same band will interfere with satellite communication — putting emergency services and weather forecasting at risk.





“Spectrum in the 26 Ghz band is something that DoT can decide. It has to make up its mind if it wants to use 26 Ghz for 5G. Our job is to recommend base price only,” said TRAI Chairman Ram Sewak Sharma as per an ETT report.







