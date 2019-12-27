



Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi breaks the silence on the condition of Uyghur Muslims in China. "Hearing of atrocities committed against the #UighurMuslims is heartbreaking." tweeted Afridi on Sunday.





In his tweet, he also urges Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan to speak on the issue. "I request @ImranKhanPTI to speak up against this; talk of uniting the Muslim ummah includes our brothers & sisters in China too. @CathayPak is requested to address the humane & just treatment of Muslims"

said Afridi.'Shahid Afridi took to Twitter urging Pakistan PM to speak on Uyghur Muslims





But, a day later, Afridi deleted the tweet for unknown reasons and is yet to provide background on the same.





According to reports, Chinese Government has arbitrarily detained a million Muslims in detention camps. Majority of the Muslims being Uyghur, a minority Turkish ethnic group originating from the general region of Central and East Asia. The Uyghurs are recognised as natives in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.





Shahid Afridi is known to have a good rapport with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who once led Pakistan cricket team to World Cup glory in 1992.





Earlier, Khan commented on the Kashmir situation. He took to Twitter saying that "curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris" in so-called "occupied-Kashmir" are "unfolding exactly according to the RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology."





Khan's judgement on Kashmir Muslims may have come out of support to unite all Muslims, but his statement on Uyghur Muslims begs to differ.





"Frankly I don't know much about it" said Khan when asked about the Uyghurs. This led to him being pointed as a hypocrite by Twitterati.







